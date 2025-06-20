Fight on boat between father, son ends in attempted murder arrest

By Michaela Springer

Click here for updates on this story

PORTAGE, Indiana (WISH) — A Lake Station man was behind bars after almost killing his father during a “violent altercation” on the water Thursday morning, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Nicholas Frazier, 20, and his father were boating on Burns Ditch outside of Portage when a fight broke out between the men.

At some point, Frazier attacked his father with a blunt force object. The action caused both men to fall in the water.

Conservation officers took Frazier into custody and booked him in the Porter County jail without bond. His father was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

Frazier was arrested on preliminary charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and battery with a deadly weapon. Online jail records show he faces an additional charge of domestic battery.

Portage is in northern Indiana along Lake Michigan, almost three hours from downtown Indianapolis.

Help is available for victims of domestic violence. Below is a list of suggested resources on the Domestic Violence Network website: National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788 National Domestic Violence Hotline en español: 800-799-7233 o texto “START” al 88788 Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence: 24-hour hotline available at 800-332-7385 Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking La Plaza Indy The Julian Center Indiana Child Abuse Hotline: 800-800-5556 National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-4673

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.