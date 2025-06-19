Woman arrested in Raleigh puppy mill bust that led to rescue of 101 dogs

By WRAL staff

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WRAL) — A woman was arrested in the case of the suspected Raleigh puppy mill that had more than 100 dogs living in squalor.

Aurora Garcia-Moso was charged with six counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

The dogs are recovering and have been placed with rescue organizations.

There were 21 chickens and 101 dogs surrendered to Raleigh Animal Control. The animals were said to be underfed and neglected.

Of the more than 100 dogs, the SPCA of Wake County said they rescued 15 dogs and puppies, as well as a mother dog with two newborn puppies, a couple of larger puppies and other adult and senior dogs.

“These guys did not have a blanket until last night, or a toy,” said Kira Krotboth with Pips Rescue. ” They were covered in their own poop, everywhere.”

The SPCA of Wake County pitched in to give the dogs a ‘spa day’ and taste of fresh air.

