Thieves steal paramotor flying backpack from Colorado Springs man’s apartment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs man claims a group of thieves broke into a space that he rents and made off with about $12,000 in property, including a very unique piece of flying equipment near and dear to his heart.

Jonathan Nishimoto says that about two weeks ago, a trio of thieves forced their way into his East Bijou Street apartment building, which features many artists and creatives like himself. He says they then used a sawzall to carve out a hole in his door to let themselves inside, where they stole his para motor worth $9,000.

Paramotors are essentially large motorized blades that act like a fan, strapped to a seat that a person wears like a backpack. A paraglider or parachute-like item is usually attached and it allows people to essentially fly completely immersed in the atmosphere.

He says it is a very niche community, not only in Colorado but nationwide.

"It's a bizarre hobby. I get it. It's a weird hobby." he joked, but explained it's something he's always wanted to do.

He bought his paramotor from a business in Greeley, and has driven up there for lessons and practice flights in early 2024.

"I've wanted to fly since I was a kid. And I started reading the textbooks maybe five or six years ago. And then I finally got the stuff and started training, uh, maybe 6 to 8 months before August last year," explained Nishimoto.

After his first solo flight last year, an injury sidelined him until only recently, where he got back into lessons.

Pictured: Nishimoto's missing paramotor

"It was the most incredible experience i've ever experienced in my entire life, and I literally cried over it, it was that amazing, and I think that's why I'm so locked into trying to find it," he said.

The burglary, leaving him frustrated and out several thousand dollars.

"I'm like, okay, I'm going to do this dream of mine. I'm going to finally do it. And these guys stole that," he said.

What really surprises him though, is that the flying machine is something he never thought would be touched by thieves, since it's such a hard item to flip for cash, and that it's easy to flag.

"Every [paramotor guy] in Colorado Springs knows about it. Every guy that flies in Colorado knows about it. And then whatever percentage of the United States that flies, that's on social media, they know about it." Nishimoto said, adding that he's talked to lots of pawn shops in the area and spread the word on social media.

He says that the thieves also nabbed about three thousand dollars in miscellaneous items from the rented space, including an E-bike; however, that was ultimately recovered.

It's why he's now moved everything of value from the unit to his home, not far away.

It's there he now has another paramotor, which he bought for around $7,000 at a much lower quality than the original unit he bought.

"They're not going to stop me from flying," said Nishimoto.

Colorado Springs Police are investigating the burglary. Nishimoto says if you happen to see what looks like that paramotor anywhere in the area of the East Bijou Street Apartment, or beyond, chances are it is his.

He says you're encouraged to contact police, as he holds out hope he can recoup the beloved machine.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.