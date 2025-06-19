Karen Read acquitted in killing of police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe; guilty of drunk driving

By Dakin Andone, Jean Casarez, Sarah Boxer, CNN

Dedham, Massachusetts (CNN) — Karen Read was acquitted in the killing of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe on Wednesday, vindicating a defendant who had claimed to be the victim of a sweeping cover-up across two divisive trials.

Though she was found guilty of drunk driving, Read’s acquittal on charges of second-degree murder and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death was undoubtedly a victory. As a first-time offender of operating a vehicle under the influence, Read will serve just one year of probation, Judge Beverly Cannone ruled – a sentence endorsed by the commonwealth’s prosecutors.

She faced up to life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder.

Read embraced her attorneys and wiped away tears as the verdict was read. Her supporters gathered outside erupted into cheers that could be heard from inside the Dedham, Massachusetts, courtroom as they chanted, “Free Karen Read! Free Karen Read! Free Karen Read!”

O’Keefe’s family left as Cannone thanked jurors for their service.

The verdict Wednesday marks a stunning conclusion after nearly eight weeks of testimony that featured a combined 49 witnesses from the prosecution and the defense. It comes less than a year after jurors in Read’s first trial failed to reach a unanimous verdict, forcing the judge to declare a mistrial.

In both cases, prosecutors had accused Read of hitting O’Keefe with her SUV during a night out drinking with friends, alleging she struck O’Keefe while driving in reverse and left him to die outside a home in Canton as their romance deteriorated.

Read claimed innocence, alleging off-duty law enforcement members inside that home were responsible for O’Keefe’s death and that they conspired to frame her. At trial, her defense focused on painting the police investigation as biased and flawed, offering jurors alternative theories for what, other than Read’s SUV, might have killed O’Keefe.

The sharply divergent theories on each side split these suburbs outside Boston for the better part of three years.

On one side, Read’s supporters donned pink, championed her claims of innocence and echoed allegations of police corruption. They congregated in recent days outside the courthouse in Dedham, showing their support by falling silent and holding their hands up in the American Sign Language gesture for “I love you.”

Meanwhile, O’Keefe’s family and close friends, much more subdued, wore blue. CNN did not see them outside the courthouse among Read’s advocates as jurors deliberated, only glimpsing them as they walked into and out of the courthouse, escorted by law enforcement.

John Jackson, an O’Keefe family friend, told CNN affiliate WCVB they will try to move on and keep O’Keefe’s memory alive.

“He just deserved much more than this. … This circus, it’s unacceptable. But you respect the jury’s decision. It’s what it is,” Jackson said.

The crowds erupted again as Read emerged from the courthouse to the sea of pink-wearing devotees and confetti, holding up her own “I love you” from the top of the courthouse steps. Flanked by her attorneys and her father, she thanked her supporters, holding her hands across her heart.

“I could not be standing here without these amazing supporters who have supported me and my team financially and, more importantly, emotionally for almost four years,” she said.

“No one has fought harder for justice for John O’Keefe than I have. Than I have, and my team,” she added.

Read’s father praised his daughter’s strength, and called her lawyers “the greatest team of attorneys.”

“We needed them all to defeat this,” William Read said. “We love you all.”

“Feeling very elated, grateful to God for this outcome,” William Read told CNN affiliate WJAR.

“Karen Read is finally free,” Maureen Crowley, a Read supporter, told CNN affiliate WFXT outside the courthouse. “What they’ve put that poor woman and her family through – thank God, it’s over.”

Others, however, lamented the verdict. A statement issued by the families of witnesses who testified for the prosecution in Read’s two trials – including Jennifer McCabe and Kerry Roberts – called the jury’s decision a “devastating miscarriage of justice.”

“Today, our hearts are with John and the entire O’Keefe family. They have suffered through so much and deserved better from our justice system,” the statement said.

“While we may have more to say in the future, today we mourn with John’s family and lament the cruel reality that this prosecution was infected by lies and conspiracy theories spread by Karen Read, her defense team, and some in the media.”

Michael Proctor, a since-fired Massachusetts State Police trooper who led the original investigation into O’Keefe’s death, told ABC “absolutely not” when asked if he planted evidence.

“I’m laughing because it is such a ridiculous accusation. It’s something I would never do, I’ve never done, and there’s no evidence of it,” he said in the interview, adding that the majority of Canton, Massachusetts, residents don’t believe he did that either.

The jury deliberated for about 21 hours over four days.

How the retrial unfolded

The case centered on a window of time that began late January 28, 2022, and stretched into the early morning hours of the following day.

That evening, Read and O’Keefe went out with friends to two bars in Canton – a suburb about 20 miles south of Boston – ahead of a historic snowstorm. Prosecutors presented text messages in an effort to illustrate the couple, who began dating during the Covid-19 pandemic, were at odds that day.

The party eventually moved to a home at 34 Fairview Road. Read, who was driving, has said she dropped O’Keefe off, but witnesses who testified for the prosecution said he never came inside.

At trial, prosecutors – led by special prosecutor Hank Brennan – argued that after O’Keefe exited the vehicle, Read put her SUV in reverse and pressed on the gas at about 75% of the throttle. They alleged Read struck O’Keefe at a speed of about 24 mph, shattering her SUV’s taillight, sending the victim to the ground – resulting in blunt force trauma to his head that incapacitated him, leading to his death.

When Read returned to the scene the next morning with two other women, they found O’Keefe lying in the snow near a flagpole in the yard of the home. When a paramedic who responded to treat O’Keefe asked what happened, Read responded, “I hit him, I hit him, I hit him,” according to testimony by prosecution witnesses.

Read’s defense said a collision never happened. Experts who testified on Read’s behalf said the damage to her vehicle was inconsistent with O’Keefe’s injuries, and one witness testified the cuts and scratches on his arm were caused by a dog.

The defense did not argue a third-party culprit theory, which would have seen them try to convince jurors that other individuals were responsible for O’Keefe’s death. But they appeared to try to raise questions in jurors’ minds about whether people inside 34 Fairview Road that evening had the motive or means to cause O’Keefe’s injuries.

The entirety of their case was much broader, seeking to undermine the investigation by police. In particular, the defense pointed to text messages sent by Proctor.

Evidence presented at trial showed Proctor had sent sexist and offensive text messages about Read, which her attorneys used to argue the investigation had been prejudiced against her from the start. Proctor apologized for the text messages on the stand in the first trial; the state police dishonorably discharged him from the agency in March. He was not called to testify in the second trial.

Prosecutors tried to combat this theory, presenting witnesses who argued that, despite the investigator’s comments, he did not tamper with evidence or work to frame Read.

Read herself did not take the stand to testify, though she appeared to toy with the idea as prosecutors played clip after clip taken from her media interviews in an effort to use her words against her by highlighting inconsistencies in her statements.

In some, Read appeared to entertain the possibility her vehicle had made contact with O’Keefe. But she rejected the idea in others, including from a documentary series produced by Investigation Discovery (CNN and Investigation Discovery share the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery).

“I did not drive my car into John,” she said. “Didn’t reverse it. Did not hit John with my car. There is zero chance this is an accident. There is zero chance John was hit by a vehicle.”

This story has been updated with additional details.

