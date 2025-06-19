Skip to Content
Funeral service held for Colorado Army veteran on what would have been his 103rd birthday

Funeral services were held in Denver on June 18 for a World War II veteran on what would have been his 103rd birthday. Raymond Farris Chambers passed away peacefully in his sleep at the end of May. His funeral was held at Fairmount Cemetery.
today at 9:07 AM
By Jesse Sarles

    DENVER (KCNC) — Funeral services were held in Denver on Wednesday for a World War II veteran on what would have been his 103rd birthday.

Raymond Farris Chambers passed away peacefully in his sleep at the end of May. His funeral was held at Fairmount Cemetery.

A CBS Colorado news crew was at a surprise 101st birthday for Chambers, a resident of Centennial, in 2023.

Raymond Farris Chambers’s military medals were displayed for guests during a visitation at Fairmount Funeral Home in Denver on June 18, 2025.

Chambers served in the U.S. Army as a glider pilot during the 1940s and earned prestigious awards including a Purple Heart.

“I flew a glider full of troops into Normandy from England. Everyone thought you were nuts to fly gliders,” Chambers said in 2023.

His service and bravery will never be forgotten.

