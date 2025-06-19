Community mourns popular and longtime arabber fatally shot by police

By Janay Reece

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Bilal “BJ” Abdullah Jr., who was shot and killed by Baltimore police on Tuesday, June 17, was a known “arabber,” selling produce on a horse-drawn cart in the city, according to community members.

Abdullah allegedly shot a veteran police officer in the foot as three officers opened fire on him, according to a preliminary report from the Maryland Attorney General’s Office. Abdullah, who was shot in the exchange of gunfire, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“When we all stopped arabbing, BJ kept going. He kept it going,” said Marqueatia “Weedy” Watters. “He kept the name going. Like, he kept it going.”

Watters said she worked as an arabber for Abdullah’s family, who owned several horses.

“I tell you what, if (BJ) love you, he gonna go against anything for you, “Watters said. “He don’t care. He gonna be right there for you. He don’t care, every step of the way.”

Attorney General’s initial report

As officers were patrolling Baltimore’s Upton community, they saw a man whom they believed was armed, according to charging documents.

The man was wearing a crossbow bag on his back when police attempted to stop him near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street.

He reportedly led officers on a chase, and during a struggle, shot an officer in the foot, according to police.

Police said that as an officer grabbed the man, a gunshot was fired, which prompted the officers to take cover. That’s when the man allegedly pointed a gun at the three officers, who shot the man.

The officer is recovering after he was released from the hospital following surgery, police said.

“A man ran from officers, and a brief truffle ensued,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. “At some point, the male broke away, multiple officers returned fire, striking the man.”

Video shows community reaction

Video shows the intense moments between neighbors and police moments after the shooting.

WJZ returned to the neighborhood where neighbors were tight-lipped but were visibly angry.

“I can tell you, he will be missed,” a neighbor said.

“The AG’s office says that BPD will be releasing body camera footage by its policies.

What is an arabber?

Arabbing has a long history in Baltimore as a source of fresh produce in food deserts across the city.

An arabber is a street vendor who sells fruits and vegetables from a horse-drawn cart. They used to be common in cities along the U.S. East Coast.

However, arabbers are working to stay active on the streets of Baltimore.

