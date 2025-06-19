Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues injured hiker from Garden of the Gods

Garden of the Gods
By
New
Published 8:41 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said its crews worked to evacuate an injured hiker from Garden of the Gods Park Thursday evening.

Just before 6:30 p.m. on June 19, CSFD said its crews were on the scene of a trail evacuation at the park.

In a later update, the department confirmed members of its High Angle Rescue team had evacuated a solo hiker who had obtained an "extremity injury" while hiking – though details on that injury and its severity are currently unknown.

According to CSFD, the hiker was located off a trail and down a slope in a location that "required a somewhat technical trail evacuation."

The individual was taken to a hospital, and crews have cleared the scene as of 7 p.m., the department said.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.