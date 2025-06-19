Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues injured hiker from Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said its crews worked to evacuate an injured hiker from Garden of the Gods Park Thursday evening.

Just before 6:30 p.m. on June 19, CSFD said its crews were on the scene of a trail evacuation at the park.

In a later update, the department confirmed members of its High Angle Rescue team had evacuated a solo hiker who had obtained an "extremity injury" while hiking – though details on that injury and its severity are currently unknown.

According to CSFD, the hiker was located off a trail and down a slope in a location that "required a somewhat technical trail evacuation."

The individual was taken to a hospital, and crews have cleared the scene as of 7 p.m., the department said.

