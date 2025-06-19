Breeder says driver pulled up next to her, asked to see her puppy, and then drove off with the dog

By Toni Yates

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) — Police in New Jersey are searching for a driver after a dog breeder said the man asked to see a Pomeranian puppy she had for sale, and then drove off with it.

Isabella Borges told police she and her two children were walking some of her dogs on Merchant Street in Newark around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday when an SUV pulled up alongside them.

“When I was walking, he was like; ‘oh, I like your dog, can I see it up close?” And I’m like, “‘Okay, sure.’ I thought it was a potential buyer,” she said.

She says she was sure he only wanted to see the dog up close, so she handed it to him.

“He was like; ‘yeah, yeah, yeah. Let me just call my wife.’ … He gave it to his son that was in the passenger seat. As I turned my back, he left with the puppy inside the car,” Borges said.

According to the police, the man was driving a silver Mercedes SUV and had a distinctive gold tooth.

Borges says the Pomeranian is worth $2,000 and that she’s worried about the dog’s well-being because the young dog hadn’t yet had all of its vaccinations.

