Was it a tornado? KRDO13 investigates Teller County damage with National Weather Service

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The National Weather Service (NWS) is working to determine if there was a tornado that touched down in Teller County.

KRDO13 viewers sent in video and photos of the wind rotations and hail, now the minds behind those weather alerts you receive are tracking that damage. KRDO13 got to join in on the process to see what's behind making those determinations.

Teller County Emergency Management tells the NWS that neighborhoods in Divide were hit the hardest with strong winds, knocking down huge trees and snapping some in half. KRDO13 spoke with one family who said they lost 24 trees at their home alone.

When our crews were out with the NWS, they told us that the way the trees were knocked down is a huge part of determining whether there was a tornado or not. NWS says if all the trees fall in the same direction, that's a sign of strong winds, but if the trees are crisscrossed and going in all different ways, that is a sign of a tornado. NWS meteorologists take pictures of each tree and gather data to work towards an answer.

"This is a damage indicator; it's snapped in half. Or at least at the kind of the base of the trunk. So that's something that's going to be playing into a factor of determining the wind speeds, from this tornado or potential tornado," explained NWS warning coordination meteorologist, Klint Skelly.

The agency is now working to determine if this was a tornado; if so, they'll document the path and report back to us as soon as possible.

Either way, the storm left very real damage for the families in Divide and their trees. Luckily, no one has been reported injured, and no serious damage has been reported to homes. NWS says this is part of why warnings and seeing the aftermath can be so important.

"The mission of the National Weather Service is to protect life and property. And, you know, it kind of proves the point of the warnings that we're putting out," explained Skelly.

