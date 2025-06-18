Teller Sheriff’s Peer Support Group provides meals for deputies in severe weather on Tuesday

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) says their Peer Support Group barbecue was cut short when Tuesday's storms came through. However, according to TCSO, the support group ensured deputies were fed during their busy shifts facing the storms.

Southern Colorado was hit by severe storms on Tuesday, June 17, causing on-site deputies and TCSO leadership to leave a peer support group barbecue.

TCSO says the peer support group, composed of deputies and volunteers, was developed to help first responders and agency employees during a crisis. To promote their services and provide a solid meal for deputies, the peer support group hosted a large barbecue with off-duty, retired, and shift deputies in attendance.

According to TCSO, when the severe weather hit the community, deputies and leadership ran to their vehicles and deployed into the areas affected by the storm. TCSO says the support group jumped into action, shuttling food to deputies and helping solidify quick rotations through the barbecue line.

Dispatch Director Roger Coker said, “They took great care of us! We were able to feed the shift on duty and put aside good meals for the night shift.”

The Sheriff and the TCSO leadership expressed their heartfelt thanks and pride for the peer support group and their dedication to their fellow deputies.

Sheriff Jason Mikesell said, “The peer support group does so much for us all! What they achieved yesterday makes me proud of how our deputies are there for each other and how we work together through the good times and the bad.”

