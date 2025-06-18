Phil Long Dealerships donate $43K to Mt. Carmel Veterans Center in memory of former CEO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Nearly 18 months after the passing of former Phil Long President and CEO Jay Cimino, his legacy is continuing to impact the lives of local veterans.

On Wednesday, representatives from Phil Long Dealerships presented a check for over $43,000 to Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center – the nonprofit Cimino founded in 2016 to support southern Colorado's veteran community.

Cimino, a Trinidad native and former Marine, made his name in the auto sales industry leading Phil Long.

But beyond business, he was known for founding Mt. Carmel, a hub for veteran support services including job placement, behavioral health care, financial counseling, and more.

"Mr. Cimino's guidance to me over 11 years ago was to be a beacon of support for those who have served," said Robert McLaughlin, executive director of Mt. Carmel. "And getting this check today, you know, he's been gone for almost 18 months, allows us to continue his legacy of service."

The donation was made possible through Phil Long's "Thanks Jay" campaign, a tribute initiative that included a portion of all car sales made in the month of April in honor of Cimino's birthday.

