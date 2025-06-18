Mother shares her story about going into labor during tornado

By Alex Barber

RUSSELL COUNTY, Kentucky (WLEX) — Emily Jager and her family live on a 29-acre farm in Russell County that provides most of their food, but if a storm hits, they have to rely on their phones.

“We can’t hear sirens inside or outside if there is any type of storm,” Emily said.

On May 16, the family received a tornado phone notification and took shelter in their basement. What they initially thought might be a precaution quickly turned serious.

“Then you can hear this noise. It was just like (roar),” Marsia Jager, Emily’s mother, said.

“In the middle of that, I heard a loud pop, and the power went out, blue sparks from our WIFI box in the basement,” Marsia said.

When the family emerged from the basement to assess the damage, another emergency occurred.

“The debris was just overwhelming. It was just right there. Instantly, Emily was like, ‘Oh my gosh. My truck, my truck, she grabs her belly then goes ‘Oooooh’ labor,” Marsia said.

The family, along with others, cleared a path for EMTs to reach Emily, but the danger wasn’t over.

“All of a sudden, I’m sitting here, and I go, ‘I think there is a tornado right behind us’. They (Paramedics) go ‘Yep, we can see it,'” Emily said.

It happened again.

“We get to the hospital, and they get me in the room. I hear sirens again,” Emily said.

Despite the chaotic three hours, Emily delivered a healthy baby.

“It was the most beautiful thing to me. My mom said when she saw him with me. It was the most precious thing ever,” Emily said.

Now, the family is focusing on rebuilding their farm after losing livestock, crops, and much more, with no clear timeline for recovery. Despite their losses, Emily and her family are grateful that everyone is safe.

