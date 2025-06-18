Governor Polis grants fresh start: Pardon for psilocybin and psilocin possession convictions

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Polis announces new pardons for those convicted at the state level of psilocybin or psilocin at the Psychedelic Science 2025 Conference on Wednesday, June 18.

According to Polis, the executive order will apply to all state-level possession convictions for psilocybin or psilocin. Officials say the state has identified four convictions for psilocybin and psilocin possession that this executive order will pardon.

“Colorado has been a national leader in breaking through outdated laws around cannabis, and now we are doing the same for natural medicine. This action eliminates past state-level convictions for psilocybin and psilocin possession that would be legal today,” said Governor Jared Polis.

According to officials, this comes after Polis signed a bill that implemented the Colorado Natural Medicine Initiative earlier this year, which gives the Governor the authority to grant these pardons, and after Coloradans voted in 2022 to decriminalize natural medicine and direct the state to build a legal system for it.

Officials confirm that Coloradans who believe they have a conviction for psilocybin or psilocin possession that qualifies and has not been pardoned through the process in this executive order should contact the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, and they may apply for clemency.

