American man allegedly caught with 78 pounds of marijuana after wrong turn at Canadian border

By Jermaine Wilson

Click here for updates on this story

TORONTO (CTV Network) — U.S. border officials say they arrested a man with 78 pounds of marijuana in a rental truck who claims he “unknowingly” crossed into Canada after following directions on his phone.

The driver, who police identify as 43-year-old American Ronald Nunn, told officials he was following GPS directions when he mistakenly ended up on the Peace Bridge from Canada and returned to the U.S. side.

When he attempted to cross the border and return to the U.S. Sunday, Nunn claimed the truck was empty. But when officers took a closer look they say they discovered several boxes that contradicted his claim.

“During a secondary inspection of the truck, a total of three cardboard boxes were inventoried and officers discovered 60 vacuum-sealed packages and a total weight of approximately 78 pounds,” officials wrote.

Police say the boxes tested positive for cannabis. The drugs were determined to have an estimated value of approximately US$230,000, the authorities say.

Nunn was taken into custody and processed by officers before being handed over to Buffalo police. He is now facing felony charges for criminal possession of cannabis.

“Our dedicated CBP officers continue to perform their jobs at the highest levels,” said Area Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “Their training and experience help to keep our communities safe from these illegal narcotics.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

ctvnews.caproducers@bellmedia.ca416 384 7070