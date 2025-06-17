The Academy set to honor Tom Cruise, Dolly Parton and Debbie Allen at 2025 Governors Awards

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Tom Cruise, Dolly Parton, Debbie Allen and Wynn Thomas are set to be the honorees at this year’s Governors Awards, as given by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization behind the Oscars.

Scheduled to take place in Hollywood in November, the quartet will earn honorary Academy Awards for their contributions to cinema during the prestigious ceremony, with Parton set to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, according to a news release.

Each recipient will receive an Oscar statuette.

“This year’s Governors Awards will celebrate four legendary individuals whose extraordinary careers and commitment to our filmmaking community continue to leave a lasting impact,” Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement Tuesday. “The Academy’s Board of Governors is honored to recognize these brilliant artists.”

Allen, a legendary choreographer and actor, has choreographed the Oscars ceremony seven times, in addition to films including”Forget Paris” and “The Six Triple Eight,” among others. She also appeared as an actress in “Fame” and “Ragtime,” to name a few.

Cruise is one of the highest-grossing actors of all time, currently starring the final installment of the popular “Mission: Impossible” film franchise. The four-time Oscar nominee, according to the release, “helped to usher the industry through a challenging time during the COVID-19 pandemic” and is best known for performing his own daring stunts.

Parton has earned two Oscar nominations in the original song category, for “Nine to Five” and “Travelin’ Thru” (from 1980’s “9 to 5” and 2005’s “Transamerica,” respectively), and has enjoyed several popular film roles in addition to her decades-long career as a country music legend. She is being recognized with the humanitarian award for her philanthropic contributions through the organizations she’s founded, including the Dollywood Foundation.

Thomas is an acclaimed production designer who is known for his work on “She’s Gotta Have It,” “Malcolm X” and “Da 5 Bloods,” among others.

The Governors Awards will take place on November 16.

