Have opinions on the potholes in Pueblo? City officials ask for the public’s input 

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo Department of Public Works is asking for input from city residents for an upcoming pothole filling effort during June 23-27.

The city encourages residents to submit suggestions and requests to the Department of Public Works by emailing pubworks@pueblo.us

“We’re asking residents to let us know where their biggest pain spots are throughout the city,” said Acting Director of Public Works Chuck Roy. “The City has done our street assessment for major artillery roads, and we have long-term plans for paving, sealing, patchwork and other needs. What we’re seeking is for our residents to let us know about the potholes that affect their everyday drive in their neighborhood that isn’t scheduled for major road maintenance.”

According to the city, these requests do not include parking lots or streets outside of city limits, including Colorado state highways or roads.

For a look at the Roadway Asset Services (RAS) assessment in 2022, go to https://www.pueblo.us/2895/Road-Condition-Assessment-Summary.

