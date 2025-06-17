Greentree Village stabbing victim was a father, aspiring football player

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Camden Mills is being remembered as a father, star football player and musician whose legacy impacted a community.

Mills was found dead in an apartment in the Greentree Village Apartment Complex in Colorado Springs on June 10 with an apparent stab wound.

Camden's family says he was a loving father who left behind a one-month-old baby. He was also a semi-pro football player and musician, signed to a label.

"He was a great kid," Cherish Mills, his mom, said. "He was a hard worker, he's very talented, music-wise."

A GoFundMe has now been established to support his family.

The suspect in the stabbing, Daveione Manning, is currently being held in the El Paso County jail, where he faces a first-degree murder charge for Mills' death.

Court documents outline that he had gotten into a physical fight with Mills before allegedly stabbing him to death.

According to court records, police arrived at the Greentree Village Apartment complex Monday night after a woman named Erika Moore called to report a stabbing at the apartment. Moore later confirmed to police that she had seen Manning stab Mills with a knife before throwing it into the kitchen.

Ring doorbell and indoor camera footage confirmed Mills and Manning got into a physical fight before Manning fled the apartment.

Those court documents also lay out that Manning had allegedly told a "father figure" that he wanted to stab someone and was going to go to prison.

Police located Manning just north of the apartment complex after responding to the scene and took him into custody.

