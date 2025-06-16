Unverified social media claims of local ICE raids causing confusion

By Elisa Navarro

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Social media posts about ice raids over the last six months, have spread fear among many in the immigrant community. Some posts alleging where and when ICE raids are happening and others sharing information about your civil rights or local workshops.

“Take all of these tools that are being deiminated and shared. Take them, learn them because you never know when you are going to need them,” Thalia Arenas said.

Local advocate Thalia Arenas is encouraging people to be prepared.

“The unknow is even more scary so it’s better to prepare yourself so when the times comes, it won’t make your situation less, but it will put you and your family in a better place,” she said.

Local organizations like the Fresno County Farm Bureau and Nisei Farmers League say social media posts that are not credible have done more harm than good in some circumstances.

Ryan Jacobson says locally, farmers have not noticed a decrease in workers but fears it could lead to that.

“There has been numerous reports over the course of the last three days of ICE activity up and down the valley but we have not seen anything that is reflective of that. No proof just a lot of suspicion and its a lot of confusion right now.”

Nisei Farmers League president Manuel Cunha says it’s vital people know their rights and do their homework.

“There is a thing called a red card in Spanish, gives you ideas of how you should react and make sure the people you are getting information from is solid,” he said.

Cunha also says there are efforts underway to protect farm workers.

Arenas says while current information can be overwhelming, families are choosing to be safe and cautious above all.

