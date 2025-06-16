Meghan, Duchess of Sussex posts rare video of her children for Father’s Day

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has posted a Father’s Day video showing her husband, Prince Harry, playing with the couple’s two children.

The footage, posted on Instagram on Sunday, features a mixture of photos and videos, including one in which the duke is seen dancing with son Archie in his arms.

Another clip shows Harry teaching Archie to ride a bike while daughter Lilibet runs behind them.

The duchess captioned the post: “The best. Happy Father’s Day to our favorite guy 💕”

The couple have been known to guard their children’s privacy closely, but, while the children are only seen from behind in many of the clips and photos, others clearly show their faces.

This is the latest sign of a change in approach from the family, as Meghan has recently made a series of posts featuring 6-year-old Archie and 4-year-old Lilibet.

For example, on June 4, Lilibet’s birthday, she shared rare photos of the little girl.

In one black-and-white picture, Meghan can be seen cuddling Lilibet, whose face is partially visible behind her mother’s hand and arm.

A second image shows Meghan cradling Lilibet, whose face is visible in profile, shortly after her birth.

A separate post features two photos of Prince Harry with his daughter, with the caption: “The sweetest bond to watch unfold. Daddy’s little girl and favorite adventurer.”

The couple did release a Christmas card last year that featured a photo of both children, but their backs are to the camera as they run toward their parents.

Five other images appeared on the card, taken throughout the year. It marked the first time since 2021 that Harry and Meghan released a Christmas card featuring their children.

