Man arrested after alleged stabbing in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say a man is facing attempted homicide charges after a stabbing late Sunday night on the southeast side of the city.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), just after 11:20 p.m. on June 15, officers responded to a report of a stabbing near 2700 Janitell Road, just northeast of I-25 exit 138, near Lake Avenue and South Circle Drive.

When they arrived, officers found a victim with a "serious injury," who was taken to a nearby hospital, CSPD said. Police have confirmed the victim is now in stable condition.

The department said the suspect, 49-year-old Johnny Simmons, was also located at the scene and taken into custody. He now faces attempted homicide charges.

CSPD said at this time, the motive behind the stabbing, as well as what led up to the incident, is still under investigation.

