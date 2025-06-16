Cañon City police ask for help identifying shoplifting suspect

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) – The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman accused of theft.

Though the department didn't specify the locations of the alleged thefts or what exactly was stolen, it said officials believe the woman, pictured above, is connected to thefts spanning two days.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or has information about the case is asked to contact CCPD at (719) 276-5600 and ask to speak with Officer Orcutt.

