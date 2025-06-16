30 year cancer survivor gives back to the community

By Tyaun Marshburn

Click here for updates on this story

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — In 1994, Wayne Martin experienced persistent indigestion that turned out to be cancer near his stomach.

“The journey was scary. when I would lie down to go to sleep, I would feel, a burning sensation in my chest like I had indigestion. And that went on for a few weeks or days,” Martin said

His primary physicians couldn’t find anything out of the normal, but Martin trusted his instincts and got a second opinion. That physician found cancer on his duodenum. Surgeons performed a complex Whipple procedure removing parts of his stomach, pancreas, gall bladder and stomach.

The surgery was extensive, but the extraordinary outcome led Martin to a 30-year cancer-free journey. Martin is now using his experience to teach other the importance of advocating for themselves.

“Whatever you’re feeling that’s not normal. You got to get it checked out. Because I could have waited and not been here today to talk to you about it, you know, and we men, we think we have a duty to just go to work and go home. And, you know, life’s more there’s more to life,” Martin said.

In an effort to make it easier for local students to train and stay in our region Martin recently donated $100,000 to Texas Tech Health El Paso supporting scholarships for medical and nursing students.

Martin says a cancer center locally would save people a lot of money by not have to worry and the expense of traveling.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.