At least 4 dead in West Virginia flooding as search continues for several missing

(CNN) — Significant flooding in northern West Virginia overnight claimed the lives of at least four people, and more storms are still expected through Sunday night.

Approximately 2.5 to 4 inches of rain fell within about a half hour Saturday night in Ohio County, in the state’s northern panhandle, between Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The deaths occurred in Ohio County, where a state of emergency has been declared, according to a release from Morrisey’s office. The declaration allows for more state resources, such as the National Guard, to assist in the county’s rescue efforts.

Authorities in the city of Wheeling, in Ohio County, are now in the midst of a search and rescue effort, state and local officials said in a news conference Sunday.

“Right now we can report to you that we have four confirmed deaths but there are four people missing,” West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey said.

Evacuations and water rescues were underway about two hours to the south in Marion County, according to the National Weather Service.

“More storms are expected in the region today,” Morrisey said. “Please follow all directives from local and state emergency management officials and do not attempt to drive through flooded roads,” he added.

Parts of Ohio County “have major infrastructure damage to roads, bridges and highways,” delaying search and rescue efforts, said Lou Vargo, Director Wheeling-Ohio County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.

Displaced individuals and families can seek shelter at Elm Grove Elementary in Wheeling, Vargo said. At least 12 people showed up to the school last night, he added.

Resources were “quickly overwhelmed” Saturday, according to Wheeling Fire Department Chief Jim Blazier. But “this morning, we regrouped,” Blazier said noting that conditions have improved.

“We’re searching the banks, submerged vehicles, any debris that we find along the trail and so forth,” he said.

