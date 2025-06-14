Viral video shows alleged shoplifter’s encounter with Nugget Market employee



KOVR

By Madisen Keavy

VACAVILLE, California (KOVR) — A viral video on social media shows a woman accused of stealing from a Nugget Market in Vacaville being restrained by a loss prevention associate.

Vacaville police reported that a representative of the Nugget Market on Browns Valley Parkway requested to make a citizen’s arrest on behalf of the business and signed a private person’s arrest form, formally requesting prosecution.

According to police, it was for an alleged theft of $10.99 worth of baked goods. The encounter shined a spotlight on the store’s theft prevention policies, with the most commonly asked question online being: Is this too far?

The video shows the woman calling for help while the loss prevention associate attempts to detain her. A customer, outside the store where the detainment happened, called 911 to report what was going on.

“She wasn’t going anywhere. She was just standing there. She was trying to figure out what was going on,” said Shahid Sadiq, the man recording the now-viral encounter that has amassed more than 10 million views in two days. “She’s terrified. Even if she stole, she’s still terrified.”

Sadiq explained to CBS Sacramento why he started filming in the first place, saying, “I thought he was some random guy attacking a woman in the parking lot.” He said that he just wanted the employee to let go of the woman.

“It was jarring,” Sadiq said. “The attitude, the language, the whole demeanor of the staff, it’s so ugly.”

Sadiq kept filming the interaction, which shows the loss prevention officer grabbing the woman’s arm while she holds a child, with another by her side.

Another bystander comes into frame and is seen helping the woman and children, moving them out of the path of traffic in the parking lot.

The video later shows the moment the loss prevention associate lets go, and the woman sits on the ground until Vacaville police arrive.

“I just wanted him to let go of her,” Sadiq said. “When the police arrive, she gets off the ground and runs to the police officer. That’s not something a thief does. That’s not something a criminal does.”

A spokesperson for Nugget Market shared a statement with CBS Sacramento on Friday.

“As soon as we were made aware of the situation, we immediately began gathering information. Please know that we are looking into this in great detail and working with the local police.”

According to Vacaville police, under California law, when store personnel witness a theft and request to press charges, officers are obligated to act if there is confirmation that a crime took place.

Lt. Chris Lechuga added that agents employed by a merchant may use a reasonable amount of force to detain a person suspected of shoplifting, in this case, for a reasonable amount of time.

“Many merchants have loss prevention programs. Each of those are unique in terms of their policies and procedures in terms of those programs,” he said.

The City of Vacaville partners with several organizations for anyone seeking assistance related to food or shelter insecurity. More information can be obtained by contacting the City’s Community Response Unit.

