Truck driving on the wrong side of I-76 gets into rollover crash, killing passenger

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Adams County Fire Rescue says a truck driving the wrong way on I-76 got into a rollover crash, killing a passenger in the truck.

According to officials, they got a call before 11 p.m. on Friday. First responders believe the truck had crashed head-on into another car on the highway between Federal Blvd and Pecos.

Adams County Fire Rescue says a passenger in the truck was taken to the hospital, but did not survive.

