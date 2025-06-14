One person dead after crash on I-25, southbound lanes closed near Academy

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says that I-25 southbound is closed between Exit 135: South Academy Boulevard and CO 16/Mesa Ridge Parkway.

According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), a crash killed one person and sent another to the hospital. No word yet on how severe the injuries are for the person in the hospital.

CSP says, based on their preliminary information from crews at the scene, there were up to four cars involved.

Drivers should avoid the area. CSP was not able to give an estimate on when the highway would be back open.

