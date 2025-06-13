Memorial service planned to celebrate lives of three murdered Wenatchee sisters

By Tori Luecking

WENATCHEE, Washington (KXLY) — As the search for the Wenatchee father accused of killing his three daughters continues, the community plans to gather together to celebrate the lives of the three young girls.

On June 20, a memorial service will take place to honor the lives of 9-year-old Paityn, 8-year-old Evelyn and 5-year-old Olivia in Wenatchee.

Open to the community, the event invites attendees to “wear what makes you feel beautiful” and encourages purple, pink and green clothes for the service.

People planning to attend should bring their own chair or blanket to sit on, a candle with wind protection or a glow stick, and a water bottle.

The service will begin at 7 p.m. and take place at Rocky Reach Park (5000 US Highway 97A) in Wenatchee.

The park has limited parking, so carpooling in encouraged. A shuttle will also run between the park and Old Station and Lincoln Elementary. See more shuttle information below.

32-year-old Travis Decker, the girls’ father, is accused of kidnapping and murdering Paityn, Evelyn and Olivia earlier this month.

Law enforcement believes Decker could be hiding in the Blewett Pass area.

CCSO asks people in the area to lock your doors and vehicles and look out for your neighbor’s property.

The United States Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading directly to Decker’s arrest.

CCSO said if you have been in the Enchantments area within the last week and seen anything suspicious, contact the tip line at 509-667-6845 or submit your tip online here.

If you see Decker, call 911 immediately. Do not attempt to contact or approach him. Decker should be considered armed and dangerous.

