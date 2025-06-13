Crews battling two small wildfires in the area of Temple Canyon Park in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cañon City Area Fire Protection District says its crews are currently battling two small wildfires burning near Temple Canyon Park southwest of Cañon City.

Officials say multiple crews are on scene, including ones with Fremont County.

"Smoke may be visible from Canon City and the highway 50 corridor. Please do not call 911 for these fires and be reminded that conditions are drying out rapidly, be safe and stay fire wise!" wrote the department on Facebook.

