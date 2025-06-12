Transair plane makes belly landing at Daniel K. Inouye Airport; no injuries reported

By KITV Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — A TransAir plane reportedly made a belly landing at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport without deploying its landing gear.

The incident occurred on runway 4R earlier Wednesday morning.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (DOT) released the following statement:

“A TransAir aircraft experiencing a landing gear issue landed on Runway 4R at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) this morning around 9 a.m. Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) responded; there are no reported injuries. Crews are working to remove the aircraft from the runway. Flights have been diverted to Runway 8L. There are no disruptions to flight operations at this time.”

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

The aircraft was removed from runway 4R at approximately 1 p.m., according to DOT. Runway 4R reopened for service at 1:47 p.m. following clean up and inspection. There was no damage to the runway.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.