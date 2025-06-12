Tejon Street to close in downtown area for stormwater work for over 2 weeks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Lane closures will occur on Tejon Street and nearby downtown streets from June 16 to July 2 for stormwater pipe work.

From June 16 to 27, Tejon Street between Colorado and Pikes Peak Avenues will close to install a new stormwater pipeline.

Additionally, from June 23 to July 2, a natural gas main will be relocated to make room for a stormwater pipe. This replacement will close southbound Tejon, including the center lane from Kiowa Street to Pikes Peak Avenue.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, additional impacts from the June 23 to July 2 project include:

Eastbound Pikes Peak Avenue, between Cascade Avenue and South Tejon Street, will be closed except to local traffic that needs access to the large parking lot, U.S. Bank, and businesses west of South Tejon Street.

Street parking will be unavailable on the west side of Tejon Street, between East Kiowa Street and Pikes Peak Avenue, and between Pikes Peak and Colorado Avenues.

Westbound Pikes Peak Avenue will remain open from South Nevada Avenue to South Cascade Avenue.

Heavy equipment will be in the area during construction.

According to officials, the Tejon Street project will expand outdoor dining areas and sidewalks to increase public safety, accessibility, and business activity.

Go to the Tejon Street Revitalization Project- Parking Incentives page for vouchers for two hours of free parking at the city's three parking garages.

For more information about the project, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/tejonstreet.

