Steven Spielberg will introduce a ‘Jaws’ 50th anniversary special

(CNN) — Before there was “Land Shark,” “Baby Shark” and “Sharknado,” there was the great white one.

The 1975 summer blockbuster “Jaws” ignited a cultural obsession with sharks. Fifty years later, the its famed director will celebrate the movie with a NBC special. The network will commemorate the anniversary with a three-hour telecast of the film on Friday, June 20 at 8 p.m ET, featuring a special introduction from Steven Spielberg.

And in a true “rising tide lifts all boats” strategy, there’s a plan to make all of Universal awash in “Jaws” content.

“Jaws” will stream exclusively on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, through July 14. The platform is also launching a dedicated “Jaws” collection with all four films from the franchise and a new documentary, “Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story.”

“Universal is home to the biggest movies in the world and it doesn’t get any bigger than ‘Jaws,’” Jenny Storms, chief marketing officer for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said in a statement.

