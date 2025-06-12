Southeastern Colorado counties awarded nearly a million dollars to combat opioid crisis

SOUTHEASTERN COLORADO (KRDO) - Drug overdose deaths have steadily increased in Pueblo County over the past few years, and while this data only goes up to 2022, KRDO13 spoke with southeastern Colorado officials who say they're now seeing more polydrug use than ever, which is when people are taking multiple drugs.

But they say they're also preventing more deaths with educational and prevention programs.



In a press conference on Thursday, officials from numerous southeastern Colorado communities gathered to speak about how these programs have changed lives.

They point to rehabilitation centers and proactive education that they say are helping southeastern counties in a time when it's needed most.



"Las Animas County holds the highest overdose death rates in the state, with 61.7 per 100,000 residents, and Huerfano County is not far behind. These figures are not just state statistics. They represent real people," said Kim Gonzales, Executive Director of Las Animas County and Huerfano County Health.

They say people are benefiting from the $4 million sent to the region in the past three years, and the additional million now coming from the state opioid abatement council.

Some of the programs that have been implemented that the group says have been successful are stigma reduction, distributing naloxone (better known as Narcan) to help reverse overdoses, and disbursing testing kits.

