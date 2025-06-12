New York man charged in ‘deeply disturbing’ alleged hitman plot amid construction dispute

By Eyewitness News

Click here for updates on this story

NASSAU CO., New York (WABC) — Nassau County authorities have charged a man with conspiracy and criminal solicitation for allegedly plotting to kidnap and kill his former business associate amid a legal battle.

Police say that Navdeep Singh, 48, of Dix Hills, New York, allegedly offered a would-be hitman $100,000 and 10 acres of land in India if he kidnapped the victim, took him out of the state, tortured him, extorted him for millions of dollars, and eventually killed him.

District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly claims that Singh and the victim were engaged in approximately two years of civil litigation after the victim took Singh’s construction company, Gravity Construction Corp., off a job he was managing.

“Because of a years-long dispute with a former business associate and multi-million dollar pending civil litigation between their two construction companies, this defendant allegedly decided to hatch a plot to have his rival kidnapped and murdered,” said DA Donnelly, calling the case “deeply disturbing.”

Donnelly said Singh didn’t just want his victim dead, “he wanted him dismembered.”

“He told the hitman, he wanted a picture of the man’s head and another of his body,” she said.

Singh allegedly took photos of the victim’s home and vehicle and sent them to the hired assassin to help him identify the victim, allegedly purchased multiple burner phones for the hired assassin and made a down payment of $7,000 during a meeting about the plot.

Nassau County Police Department’s District Attorney Squad arrested Singh over the weekend in parking lot in Manhassett, as he drove around near the victim’s home.

He was given up by the same colleague he tried to hire as a hitman.

Singh is currently behind bars, with bail set at $1 million cash, $2 million bond, and $5 million partially-secured bond. He was ordered to surrender his passport.

If convicted, Singh faces up to 25 years in prison.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.