Influential campaign donors on video at Oklahoma cockfighting event

By Erin Christy

Click here for updates on this story

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Oklahoma (KJRH) — Acting undercover, investigators with Animal Wellness Action said they went to a cockfighting event in Shady Grove, a community in McIntosh County.

The video shows children present and cockfighting blades being sold.

AWA President Wayne Pacelle said two of the participants at the large gathering were the president and vice-president of the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission, a group known for pushing for decriminalizing the activity, which is a state and federal felony.

“Arguably, the two leading proponents of cockfighting in the country,” said Pacelle. “These are folks repeatedly claiming they are not involved in cockfighting, that they do not support cockfighting.”

Since cockfighting is illegal, Pacelle said members of the group will claim to be farmers or simply gamefowl enthusiasts.

Through the OGC Facebook page, members are seen multiple times rubbing elbows with legislators.

Governor Kevin Stitt spoke via video at one of the annual conventions, and many accept campaign donations, including Representative Justin “J.J.” Humphrey.

2 News asked Rep. Humphrey why the OGC pretends to be against cockfighting.

“Here’s the deal, there are a lot of things going on in Oklahoma that if you’re going to do something that is going to send you to jail, you can’t get up there and say, hey, we are doing this,” he said.

We also asked whether he supports legislators, including himself, accepting campaign donations from the OGC.

“I’m very glad to take their money because I am way more on their side than I am on these crazy animal activists,” he said.

While Humphrey did not deny members of the OGC were involved with cockfighting, he did not confirm it, either. He said he does not support accepting campaign donations based on criminal activities.

No participants have been arrested or charged from the McIntosh County event. Since the event occurred on tribal land, the Cherokee Marshall’s Office is investigating.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.