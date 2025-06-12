‘I would do it over again’: Iowa truck driver saved from fiery crash by good Samaritan

By Todd Magel

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (KCCI) — A Webster County truck driver was rescued from a burning semi-truck by a road foreman after crashing on a rural bridge over Holiday Creek on Monday.

“He crossed the center line and lost control at the bridge. And basically jumped the guard rail. The cab ended up right over here,” said Webster County Road Foreman Dale Iles.

Iles was shocked to see the crash happen right in front of him. As the semi-truck crashed and overturned, the truck burst into flames, trapping the driver, Clay Schmadeke, inside the cab.

“When your adrenaline kicks in, you, you don’t even think about it. You just start acting,” Iles said.

Iles stopped his truck, ran up to the burning semi, and found Schmadeke.

“I just told him that ‘You’ve been in an accident and your cab is on fire. We’ve got to get you out of here. Can you climb?'” Iles said.

Iles noted that Schmadeke appeared to be in shock and didn’t say anything but was able to stand up. He made it to safety as the truck continued to burn. The semi eventually turned over and fell into the creek. Another passing truck driver called 911.

“I could see the fire off to the side of us. So it was fairly tall, but, my, my concentration was just to get him out of there,” Iles said.

Schmadeke is out of the hospital and expressed gratitude, saying Iles saved his life. Iles said he’s happy the driver is okay.

“I would, I would do it over again. You just jump into action when something like this happens and, you know, somebody is wounded or hurt or especially with fire. Well, there’s no time. You just jump into action,” Iles said.

