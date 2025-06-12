Dog fosters outraged after learning dogs sent to sanctuary were actually euthanized

By Pavlina Osta

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Rescue Gang, a Milwaukee based animal foster organization, is under fire after lying to foster parents what about really happened to their foster dogs.

Dog foster Sarah Desmidt says she was told her foster dog was taken to sanctuary in Northern Wisconsin when in reality the dog was euthanized less than 72 hours after returning her to Rescue Gang.

“I’m not five. I know dogs don’t go to farms for happily ever after lives but I really thought Jennifer was advocating for these dogs,” said Sarah DeSmidt, former Rescue Gang foster.

Sarah DeSmidt fostered Marita, a heeler mix, for four months.

“We had a small incident at my house where the dogs had basically a tiff like dogs do. For the safety of both dogs, I just thought maybe my house wasn’t the best placement,” DeSmidt explained.

However, after she returned Marita to Rescue Gang, she got a message from the Executive Director Jennifer Throppmann.

“Jennifer messaged me that Bill and Marita were both going up to this sanctuary,” said DeSmidt.

A second dog, Bill, was returned to Rescue Gang by fellow dog foster, Samantha Stanfield. They were told the dogs were going Northern Wisconsin for training.

“I will admit I was suspicious, but I wanted to trust the director,” said DeSmidt.

After 4 months Jasmin Elhindi another foster, pressed for answers on their disappearance.

“We had a chat among all the fosters I just posted in there “what happened to Bill and Marita? Were they euthanized? I think we deserve some answers,” said Elhindi. “We uncovered that there was never another rescue, they were never sent anywhere else, they were literally driven across the street to MADACC to be euthanized that day.”

Executive Director of Recuse Gang, Jennifer Troppmann says it was a group decision between her, the board and the organizations leadership team to euthanize the dogs for behavioral issues.

“I reached out to a sanctuary that one of the rescues suggested. Ultimately, they said they did not have any room or space for dogs they were only accepting small breed or senior dogs at that time,” Troppmann explained.

Rescue Gang stuck to their story after the dogs were euthanized. Even sending pictures of the dogs to DeSmidt and Stanfield, pretending the dogs were still alive.

“I couldn’t fathom dealing with the blow back and negativity that came with it,” said Troppmann.

“Then a week or so later, I was told this is the story we told them and we need you to back us on this. I responded with ‘yea I feel icky about this, but I understand.'”

Kate Hartlund at MADACC says they don’t question why an organization requests euthanasia.

“There is no reason to lie when you are in rescue when you are in this world transparency is key, you have to be honest,” said Hartlund.

Troppman says she hasn’t euthanized a dog for behavioral issues since Bill and Marita.

“I absolutely regret covering it up and lying about it,” said Troppmann.

CBS58 has reached out to the former leadership team who started their own rescue organization for comment and have yet to hear back.

