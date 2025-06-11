Two local artists working to bring murals – and a message – to rural Colorado towns

LIMON, Colo. (KRDO) – You may not often associate rural, agricultural towns with public artwork – but two women are on a mission to change that in eastern Colorado.

Audrey Sayles and her cousin, Staci Beauford, call themselves "Some Girls and a Mural."

The duo most recently completed a mural in Limon, Audrey’s hometown. The project was their second done in partnership with the Cheyenne-Kiowa-Lincoln Early Childhood Council, which supports early childhood education in rural areas – a cause that’s personal for Audrey, a former teacher.

Courtesy: Some Girls and a Mural

Together, the pair has painted murals in rural towns all over eastern Colorado, but their work extends well beyond state lines – reaching as far as Illinois, Nebraska, and even Kansas, where they’re currently working.

Courtesy: Some Girls and a Mural

But no matter where they're painting, their goal stays the same – to bridge the gap between agriculture and art.

Audrey tells KRDO13 that, as someone from a rural town, she knows how important it is for communities to see themselves reflected in the art around them.

You can find a map of all their murals here.

