Two local artists working to bring murals – and a message – to rural Colorado towns

By
Published 5:22 PM

LIMON, Colo. (KRDO) – You may not often associate rural, agricultural towns with public artwork – but two women are on a mission to change that in eastern Colorado.

Audrey Sayles and her cousin, Staci Beauford, call themselves "Some Girls and a Mural."

The duo most recently completed a mural in Limon, Audrey’s hometown. The project was their second done in partnership with the Cheyenne-Kiowa-Lincoln Early Childhood Council, which supports early childhood education in rural areas – a cause that’s personal for Audrey, a former teacher.

May be an image of text that says '연으 0 Early Ch Childihood Educal Educalion tion Creating Cre a Brighter Future! CKLFCCCOM'
Courtesy: Some Girls and a Mural

Together, the pair has painted murals in rural towns all over eastern Colorado, but their work extends well beyond state lines – reaching as far as Illinois, Nebraska, and even Kansas, where they’re currently working.

May be an image of 3 people and text
Courtesy: Some Girls and a Mural
May be an image of 2 people and text

But no matter where they're painting, their goal stays the same – to bridge the gap between agriculture and art.

Audrey tells KRDO13 that, as someone from a rural town, she knows how important it is for communities to see themselves reflected in the art around them.

You can find a map of all their murals here.

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

