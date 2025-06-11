Skip to Content
Taylor Swift secures restraining order against Colorado man accused of stalking her

Published 4:14 PM

COLORADO (KRDO) – Singer Taylor Swift has secured a temporary restraining order against a Colorado man accused of stalking and harassing her.

According to records obtained by CNN, Swift filed for a restraining order against 45-year-old Brian Jason Wagner, a Colorado resident, on Friday, June 6.

A Los Angeles judge promptly granted her request on Monday, ordering Wagner to keep a distance of at least 100 yards from her.

Wagner is accused of showing up to Swift's private residence in Los Angeles several times, including twice in the last month alone, CNN reports. Swift alleges he has also sent her and her staff members hundreds of threatening and concerning emails.

According to Swift's June 6 court petition obtained by CNN, Wagner alleged that he had a personal relationship with the pop star, claiming he lived at her residence and that they shared a son. The petition further claims that Wagner even successfully changed the address on his driver’s license to match hers.

In the petition, Swift told the court she fears for her and her family’s safety, and said she lives with “a fear of imminent harm” due to Wagner’s alleged reoccurring visits to her home.

The temporary restraining order is now set to expire on June 30.

