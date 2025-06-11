LA protest weapons, extreme winter weather, protein in coffee: Catch up on the day’s stories



CNN

Morgan Severson, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Forgetting things is frustrating, but humans aren’t designed to remember everything. An expert offers five tips to improve your memory of the important things.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Weapon watch: To quell protests in Los Angeles, police have used “less lethal” weapons to minimize fatalities, prevent permanent injuries and decrease property damage — but that does not mean they are harmless. Here’s a look at the equipment authorities have used.

2️⃣ A deep freeze: A new study found the collapse of a critical system of Atlantic Ocean currents could bring extreme weather, with winter temperatures plunging to around minus 55 degrees Fahrenheit in some cities. This interactive map helps visualize the impacts across the globe.

3️⃣ Love over looks: Natasha Burns, a 6-foot-5-inch-tall model, found her now (shorter) husband on Tinder. But as dating apps allow paying users to set height preferences for potential partners, is it getting in the way of finding true love?

4️⃣ Gains in your cup of joe: Starbucks is testing a new banana flavored protein cold foam at five US locations. Revising the menu and starting to bake some pastries fresh in store is all a part of the CEO’s plan to expand into the wellness sector and reverse sagging sales.

5️⃣ Living off the land: Celebrities and influencers have transformed the image of farm living from backbreaking labor and mucked-up boots to romantic cottage dresses, sunlit ranches and tablescaping. A new wave of luxury resorts is capitalizing on the agrarian rebrand.

Watch this

😋 Epic eats: In Japan, 7-Eleven stores are known for taking snacks to the next level. CNN’s Hanako Montgomery got a behind-the-scenes look at how one of its tasty treats is made.

Top headlines

• Newsom and California confront Trump with a potential blueprint for Democrats

• More than a dozen lawmakers tied to stock trades, transactions ahead of Trump’s early tariff pause

• Brian Wilson, music icon and creative force behind The Beach Boys, dead at 82

$150,000

💰 That’s how much a rare Labubu — the toys that have taken the world by storm — sold for at an auction in Beijing.

Check this out

🐊 The Crocodile Guardian: In recent years, the population of Jamaica’s 28 species of crocodiles has declined because of illegal hunting, habitat loss and pollution. One man has made it his life’s mission to change that.

Sports spotlight

🏈 He’s still got it: At 41, Aaron Rodgers is the oldest quarterback in the NFL after signing a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. He said the decision to keep playing was “best for my soul.”

Quiz time

🎮 Nintendo says the Switch 2 hit the highest global sales of any of its consoles in the first few days of its release. How many have been sold?

﻿A. 3.5 million

B. 87 million

C. 4.9 million

D. 33 million

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🧠 Future forward: From climate change to migration, acclaimed academic Lesley Lokko hopes to inspire a new generation of “dynamic thinkers” through studio sessions that explore architecture’s role in global issues.

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: A. Nintendo sold 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in the first four days of its release.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

5 Things PM is produced by CNN’s Chris Good, Meghan Pryce, Kimberly Richardson and Daniel Wine.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.