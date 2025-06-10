Video shows deputies in Georgia wrangling snake inside home

By Graham Cawthon

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJCL) — Two Georgia deputies are being recognized for their swift action in removing an unwanted snake from a home.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies Devan Moore and Da’Von Sydnor received a call about a large snake inside a home on Mountain Lane.

“They didn’t hesitate to take action, especially since animal control no longer handles these situations,” read a social media post from the sheriff’s office.

“Without hesitation, they entered the residence and safely removed the snake, saving the homeowner both the stress and expense of hiring a private service.

Their courage and kindness remind us how our deputies go the extra mile to support the community in unexpected ways. True heroes don’t just protect — they care!”

