Safe2Tell report involving sexual misconduct leads to school staff member’s arrest

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – An investigation into a Safe2Tell report on sexual misconduct led to a Colorado school staff member's arrest, according to a monthly report released by the Colorado Attorney General's (AG) Office.

According to the AG's office, a report made to Safe2Tell in May alleged that a staff member had made "inappropriate remarks" to students and was engaging in sexual misconduct.

The school district placed the individual on leave while conducting an internal investigation, which ultimately led to the staff member's arrest.

The AG’s office did not release any other information about the arrest, such as the district where the alleged incident occurred or the name of the arrested staff member. KRDO13 has reached out for additional information, but has not yet received a response.

Saef2Tell is a Colorado program that allows students to anonymously report threats to their own and others' safety. According to the latest report, 2,890 reports were made in May by students across the state. To date, Safe2Tell has received 29,619 reports during the 2024-2025 school year.

“Safe2Tell continues to be one of the most effective tools we have to stop harmful behavior early,” Stacey Jenkins, Director of Safe2Tell, said in a release. “Whether it’s a safety threat, substance use, or abuse, each report helps protect students and strengthen school communities.”

The AG's office said in another instance this past month, a Safe2Tell report alerted school officials that a student was selling vapes to other students. A search of that student's belongings confirmed the report, and the school informed the student's parents and "took disciplinary action," according to this month's report.

The top categories of reports submitted in May were school safety (19.5%), bullying (15.3%), and mental health concerns (14.5%).

According to the report, only 2.2% of all Safe2Tell reports this school year were determined to be false, while the AG's office said many reports – like the one leading to a staff member’s arrest – "demonstrated Safe2Tell’s role in identifying and addressing real threats."

For the full May report, click here.

