Eight killed in Austria school shooting, interior ministry says

By Rob Picheta, Stephanie Halasz, Claudia Otto and Nadine Schmidt, CNN

(CNN) — A shooter opened fire at a high school in the Austrian city of Graz, authorities said Tuesday, killing eight people including teenagers.

Austria’s interior ministry confirmed the fatalities, telling CNN that the victims included children between 14 and 18 years old. The perpetrator is also dead and the school has been secured, the ministry and Austrian police said.

Officers first responded to the reports of “several” suspected gunshots at the Bundesoberstufenrealgymnasium Dreierschützengasse school in the northwest of the city at around 10 a.m. local time (4 a.m. ET).

Several vehicles and a police helicopter were deployed to the site. The school was evacuated and the area was secured, with no further danger expected, the police said on social media.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.