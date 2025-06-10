Parents in Los Angeles fear attending school graduations amid recent immigration enforcement actions

By Amanda Starrantino

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — For many families in Los Angeles, the fear of the immigration enforcement operations taking place across the city is real but so is the pride of seeing their children graduate.

Even with what’s happening just miles away, graduation is a once-in-a-lifetime moment they weren’t willing to miss.

“It’s my oldest daughter. It’s about Rosanna and she’s graduating, I’m here and her grandma’s here,” said Jorge Rosana.

Rosana’s daughter is one of 250 LA high school students getting their diplomas at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre.

“I’m super excited. I’m happy for her,” he said.

This academic milestone comes with a heavy sense of unease after recent immigration enforcement actions across LA have raised alarms, especially those with undocumented loved ones.

“We don’t want our kids to have that type of memory when they graduate,” Rosana said. “We’ve been through worse times, keep fighting for their dreams.”

That anxiety is echoed by other parents, like Eric Flores, whose daughter is a first-generation grad.

“We are concerned because it does impact that a lot of people, we’re just trying not to think about it right now,” Flores said. “It lingers in the back of your head, but we shouldn’t let that stop us from enjoying the celebration.”

Still, many of the families in the crowd could not ignore the fact that other family members were too afraid to attend.

“Every kid deserves for them to have their parents here regardless of what’s going on,” said Gaby Hernandez.

LA Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said schools, including their graduation ceremonies, remain protected spaces for all students and their families.

“Graduations are an extension of school activities and those are constitutionally protected by or school system,” Carvalho said. “We will not allow federal agents to interfere with this joyous occasion.”

Reinforcing that message, district police have been assigned to all graduation events across the city.

For Carvalho, who came to this country undocumented, the students who are graduating symbolize hope, strength and a shared journey.

“Despite the adversity, in many cases, you are the first in your family to graduate from high school,” Carvalho said. “Make us proud.”

