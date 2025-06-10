Drug smugglers arrested after using commercial trucks to transport cocaine across U.S. border: police

By Codi Wilson

TORONTO (CTV Network) — Nearly 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds) of cocaine was seized and nine people are in custody following a year-long probe into a group of alleged drug traffickers who police say used commercial trucks to smuggle cocaine across the U.S. border into Canada.

The investigation, dubbed Project Pelican, led to the largest drug seizure in the police service’s history, Peel Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday.

Det.-Sgt. Earl Scott said the investigation was launched in June 2024 after police identified a group of individuals who were utilizing commercial trucking to bring illegal drugs across the border.

“Further investigation identified group members, commercial trucking companies, and storage facilities involved in a well-organized criminal enterprise,” he said.

The project later received funding from the Criminal Intelligence Service of Ontario (CISO) in November 2024 and it was at that point investigators began liaising with national and international law enforcement partners, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Scott said.

“Information shared with the CBSA led to the arrest of two parties charged here today at different border crossings,” Scott said. “In each case, large quantities of drugs were located within the cargo of the commercial trucks they were operating.”

The first seizure occurred on Feb. 11, 2025, Scott said, when investigators stopped a commercial truck that was crossing at the Ambassador Bridge from Michigan into Windsor.

Scott said the truck was “identified as actively being involved in smuggling” and when a search was conducted of the vehicle, 127 kilograms of cocaine was found hidden in the trailer.

A second truck was flagged on May 24, 2025 while crossing at the Blue Water Bridge near Sarnia, Ont.

Police said 50 kilograms of cocaine was found hidden in the trailer of that truck following an inspection.

Scott said several other “large seizures” were made in and around the Greater Toronto Area throughout the course of the investigation. On June 6, 2025, Scott said more than 60 officers were involved in carrying out a series of coordinated search warrants and arrests in Peel Region, Caledon, and the City of Toronto.

Nine suspects were arrested in connection with the investigation, he said. They are facing a combined 35 criminal charges.

In total, 479 kilograms of bricked cocaine with an estimated street value of $47.9 million was seized as part of Project Pelican, Scott noted. Two semi-automatic firearms were also recovered, he said.

“This represents a seismic blow to transnational organized crime that is coming right here into Peel,” Duraiappah said Tuesday.

“These drugs came from south of the border and were destined right here into Peel and the Greater Toronto Area and other communities in Canada… This is a remarkable amount of work that was done by Peel Regional Police to dismantle this transnational organized crime.”

