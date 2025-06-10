After more than a month in the woods, family’s dog safely recovered

By KC Downey

Click here for updates on this story

NOTTINGHAM, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A New Hampshire dog is safely back home after 32 days on the run.

According to the group Granite State Dog Recovery, Harper went missing as soon as her new family brought her home.

She was later found after someone reached out saying they saw Harper lying near their house in Nottingham.

A worker for the dog recovery group used pieces of sausage to lure her out.

According to the recovery center, Harper was limping and physically exhausted when she was found.

The dog had been quilled. They also say she had many ticks on her and had lost a good amount of weight, but she was said to be happy to be reunited with her new family.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.