Vehicle ends up on side of home in Milwaukee crash; 15-year-old seriously hurt

By CBS 58 Newsroom Staff

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A 15-year-old passenger was seriously hurt in a crash that ended with a vehicle coming to rest on the side of a home.

It happened Saturday, June 7 near North Avenue and Sherman Boulevard.

According to police, the vehicle left the roadway after turning and then collided with a curb and a house.

The driver, a 30-year-old, was transported to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Their 15-year-old passenger was transported to treatment with serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The driver was cited for unsafe lane deviation and no insurance.

