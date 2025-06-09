5 things to know for June 9: LA protests, Colombia assassination attempt, Gaza aid ship, Salmonella outbreak, Tony awards



CNN

By Jade Walker, CNN

(CNN) — You may have missed it, but on Friday, the Supreme Court lifted a lower court order that blocked the Department of Government Efficiency from accessing the Social Security Administration’s data systems. Since Social Security tracks data from cradle to grave, here is just some of the information DOGE will now have access to: your name, Social Security number, date and place of birth, gender, addresses, marital and parental status, your parents’ names, lifetime earnings, bank account information, immigration and work authorization status, health conditions if you apply for disability benefits, and your use of Medicare after a certain age. Before the ruling, Social Security data was always tightly restricted.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. LA protests

Protests against President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown have rocked Los Angeles, prompting the LAPD to declare all of downtown an unlawful assembly area. Demonstrations in and around the nation’s second-most populous city began on Friday and continued throughout the weekend. Although law enforcement officers in riot gear had already used flash-bangs to disperse crowds while making arrests, Trump announced on Saturday that he was deploying 2,000 members of the National Guard. This prompted thousands of protesters to gather, blocking lanes on freeways and occupying nearby streets. Most demonstrators remained peaceful, but some threw rocks, bottles and fireworks at officers and set fire to at least two self-driving cars. A CNN crew also witnessed officers striking protesters with batons and firing tear gas and pepper balls.

2. Colombia assassination attempt

Colombian senator Miguel Uribe, who is in the running to join next year’s presidential race, was shot twice in the back during a campaign event in Bogota on Saturday. The 39-year-old lawmaker is currently in critical condition. Uribe is a member of the center-right Centro Democrático (Democratic Center), the biggest opposition party in the South American nation. Colombian President Gustavo Petro has condemned the attack and vowed to hunt down those responsible. So far, police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with the assassination attempt.

3. Gaza aid ship

humanitarian aid to Gaza, where more than 600 days of war — and an 11-week Israeli blockade of all aid — has pushed the enclave’s 2.1 million people deeper into a hunger crisis. According to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the UK-flagged civilian vessel was surrounded by quadcopters, communications were jammed and disturbing sounds were played over the radio. Israeli troops then boarded the ship and detained its crew and passengers, including climate activist Greta Thunberg and Rima Hassan, a French member of the European Parliament.

4. Salmonella outbreak

Dozens of people in seven states have been sickened by a salmonella outbreak linked to eggs, the CDC said. In response, the August Egg Company has recalled 1.7 million dozen brown cage-free and brown certified organic eggs, sold under multiple brand names, that have the “potential to be contaminated.” Consumers who purchased the eggs at Walmart, Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Lucky, Smart & Final, Safeway, Raleys, Food 4 Less and Ralphs should throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased. To date, no deaths have been reported, but 21 people have been hospitalized.

5. Tony awards

The 78th annual Tony Awards ceremony on Sunday was a grand event filled with stars, songs and spectacle. “Purpose” won the Tony for best play and “Maybe Happy Ending” won for best musical. Cole Escola earned a best actor Tony for portraying Mary Todd Lincoln in “Oh, Mary!” a play he also wrote. Sarah Snook took home her first Tony for best actress for portraying 26 characters in “The Picture of Dorian Gray.” Nicole Scherzinger, who performed a stunning rendition of “As If We Never Said Goodbye,” also won her first Tony for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for “Sunset Blvd,” which won in the best musical revival category. Other standout performances included “Wicked” star and host Cynthia Erivo’s rousing opening number and Jonathan Groff’s take on “Mack the Knife” from “Just in Time” (which included a humorous cameo by Keanu Reeves). The original cast of “Hamilton” also reunited to honor the production’s 10th anniversary.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

World record smashed

Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh broke the 400m freestyle world record over the weekend, trimming more than a second off the previous mark.

Remain on guard at all times

Hackers have tricked employees at companies in Europe and the Americas into installing a modified version of a Salesforce-related app that allows them to steal reams of data and extort those companies.

Is it a scam? Yep.

If you ever wanted to learn more about fraud, Alex Falcone has created a useful TikTok channel. In rapid-fire monologues, the comedian discusses the many ways people and companies scam consumers.

Using AI to peer into the past

Many of the Dead Sea Scrolls may be older than previously thought, a new analysis shows.

Bag on the block

The original Hermès Birkin bag will go under the hammer at Sotheby’s in Paris next month. The all-black, leather handbag is the first version of the timeless luxury staple.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$54,210

That’s how much it’ll cost, per night, to stay in the penthouse of the five-star Mandarin Oriental Mayfair hotel in London.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“The most important thing is to have the courage to speak, to not let fear permeate the country so that everyone suddenly becomes silent. If you have the courage to speak, we are saved. If you fall silent, the country is doomed.”

— Former “CBS Evening News” anchor Scott Pelley, in an exclusive interview with Anderson Cooper after CNN’s Saturday telecast of the Broadway play “Good Night, and Good Luck.”

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Oops!

A DoorDash delivery driver got lost and accidentally entered an “unauthorized secured area” at Chicago O’Hare Airport.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.