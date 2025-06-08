Wisconsin police: 12-year-old set 3 cars on fire, family left without a vehicle

By Andie Bernhardt

KENOSHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — In the span of six days, Kenosha Police say three cars were set on fire by a 12-year-old boy.

Scott and Shai-linn Wieszchowski were the latest family impacted. They say they are shocked and devastated that a young boy would start their car on fire.

“I heard bang, bang, bang on my front door saying, ‘hey your cars on fire’,” said Scott Wieszchowski. “I was like ‘oh my god!'”

Scott was awoken in the middle of the night Sunday, June 1st by someone knocking on his door. When he looked out the window in his home, he couldn’t believe the sight.

“I just see it in flames,” said Scott Wieszchowski. “Just I mean flames going everywhere, up in the trees, stuff shooting out of my car, hitting my garage.”

His garage left damaged and the family’s only car in ashes. Something him and his wife rely on daily to get to work and take their five kids to school and sports.

“We feel stuck,” said Shai-linn Wieszchowski. “We feel very stranded. Even just getting to the store, getting what we need, you know milk. It’s like you know we just can’t get in the car and go get it real fast, so it’s definitely impacting out day to day life.”

The Kenosha Police Department says this family’s car was the third targeted vehicle set on fire in the neighborhood near 30th Avenue and 40th Street in less than a week. Saying it was intentionally by a 12-year-old boy.

“He could have hurt somebody, it could have been our house while we were asleep,” said Scott Wieszchowski.

The couple uneasy, but thankful their family is okay and stunned to hear the fire was caused by a young boy who police say admitted to doing it.

“I’m just furious,” said Scott Wieszchowski. “How could you do that to somebody? You know it just makes me sick”

KPD says the 12-year-old is facing three felony counts of arson and five counts of criminal damage to property

The family has a GoFundMe to help pay for the damage.

