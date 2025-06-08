Skip to Content
Poor Richard’s celebrates 50 years in business

Published 9:57 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A beloved downtown bookstore and eatery is celebrating 50 years in business this Sunday.

The bookstore, founded by Richard Skorman in 1975 began as a bookstore and grew into a neighboring cafe in 2005 and a toy store in 1995, famous for its community feel and good reads. Skorman's business partner is his wife, Patricia Seator.

On Sunday, the store will celebrate with live music, special deals and giveaways, kids' activities and a retro menu and prices like $.10 for a cup of coffee from 11am to 4 pm.

