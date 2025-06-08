Keanu Reeves seemed pumped to be a small part of Jonathan Groff’s Tony Awards performance

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Keanu Reeves was the unlikely but seemingly enthusiastic co-star of Jonathan Groff’s performance at the Tony Awards on Sunday.

Groff appeared on stage in a sparkly tuxedo to perform “Mack the Knife,” a song from the Tony-nominated musical “Just In Time,” in which he stars as Bobby Darin.

Toward the beginning of the lively performance, Groff hopped off the stage and into the audience. After doing so, he ran up to Reeve’s chair, climbed onto it and straddled Reeves, standing with one foot on each armrest.

Groff sang his song as Reeves looked into the camera with wide eyes and at one point, reached down to caress Reeves’ chest and face.

Reeves seemed to be all in on the bit, pumping his fists and giving the universal sign for rock ‘n’ roll with his hands before Groff hopped off his chair.

The “John Wick” star, who will soon star in a revival of Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot” alongside his “Bill & Ted” co-star Alex Winter, was seen smiling and applauding Groff once he concluded his performance.

“Just in Time” was nominated for six Tony Awards, including Groff’s nod for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical. He lost the award to Darren Criss, who won for “Maybe Happy Ending.”

Groff also appeared in the “Hamilton” musical’s performance later in the evening, reuniting with the original cast of the acclaimed musical on the Tony’s stage for the first time since the production’s final curtain call in 2016.

Groff won his first Tony last year for his performance in the revival of “Merrily We Roll Along” and has earned a total of four nominations throughout his career.

